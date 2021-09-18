MINT HILL – Air Care Heating & Cooling as its newest tenant at 11211 Allen Station Drive within Clear Creek Business Park, according to MPV Properties and Nance Companies.
Air Care Heating & Cooling is a residential air conditioning and heating company in Charlotte and surrounding areas, providing installation, service, maintenance and indoor air quality solutions.
It will occupy 7,562 square feet starting later this month.
Nance Companies and MPV Properties developed the 24,000-square-foot, Class-A flex building known as Berkshire Centers #19 located at 11211 Allen Station Drive.
Air Care joins Cardinal Environmental Solutions, Blanket Pancakes & Syrup, DFH Commercial and GTM Construction at Berkshire Business Centers #19, officially completed in 2020 and is now fully leased.
Bailey Patrick Jr. and Billy Thomas of MPV represented the owner in the lease-up of Berkshire Business Centers #19.
