CHARLOTTE– The City of Charlotte is recruiting a second group of participants for its Career & Training Academy.
The city’s six-month training program gives participants an opportunity to learn an entry-level job along with soft skills training and can lead to full-time employment with the city.
Participants in the training program will receive $15 per hour as well as city benefits. Program positions include technical, skilled and labor trades at city departments, including:
- Charlotte Water
- Aviation
- Charlotte Area Transit System
- Solid Waste Services
- Storm Water Services and more.
Applications for the program will be received from Aug. 15 to 24. Training will begin on Sept. 13.
“Our mission is to help people thrive and we are excited to offer this second class of the Career & Training Academy. This program supports our quest to provide upward mobility opportunities to the underserved and under-tapped talent in the Charlotte area,” said Human Resources Director Sheila Simpson. “Our first class in 2019 was very successful and 73% of those trainees continue to have successful careers with the city.”
People interested in the program can apply at: https://www.jobapscloud.com/oec/Charlotte.
