CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte, in partnership with LendingTree, is accepting applications for the sixth AMP Up program cohort.
AMP Up is a business growth education program that helps small business owners increase revenues, create jobs and positively impact their communities.
The city will provide more information about the program at a virtual open house session on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. Business owners can register for the open house online or apply for the program at cltgov.me/ampclt. Applications are open until noon on Oct. 3.
Program participants complete Interise’s award-winning and internationally recognized StreetWise ‘MBA’ curriculum and learn how to scale up their business model. The curriculum includes business development, mentoring, targeted training and access to large corporations for contract and procurement opportunities. At the conclusion of the program, business owners will know how to create and manage a customized, three-year strategic growth plan.
"The AMP Up Charlotte's commitment to building an inclusive ecosystem is exceptional,” said Bernard Johnson, director of programs at Interise. “AMP Up is a critical component to ensuring business owners in the city are connected to opportunities while building capacity. Interise is proud to be part of this transformative program and to see local businesses increase confidence while creating a road map for success."
Based on 2021 national data collected by Interise, business owners who graduated from its programs have reported an average annual revenue growth of 13% and garnered $327 million in government contracting.
The six-month AMP Up program will begin Oct. 20 with graduation on April 13, 2023.
Program eligibility requirements include:
• Ethnic minority business owner with 51% or greater ownership of the business.
• A minimum of $175,000 in annual gross revenues.
• Employ one other worker beside the business owner or owners.
• In business for at least two years.
“As a Charlotte-based, Charlotte-grown company, LendingTree understands how important it is for entrepreneurs and business owners to have the support of their local community,” said April Whitlock, head of corporate citizenship at LendingTree. “We’re proud to partner with AMP Up Charlotte to help solidify the city as an incubator for successful entrepreneurs and businesses.”
Interested applicants seeking more information about the program can contact Anika Ellis, anika.ellis@charlottenc.gov.
