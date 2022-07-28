CHARLOTTE – The University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School has announced plans for an Uptown Charlotte campus for its new Charlotte Executive MBA Program.
UNC Kenan-Flagler will welcome its inaugural class this fall at Legacy Union on South Tryon Street, where Charlotte’s central business district meets South End.
“Our new Charlotte campus will be a dynamic learning center where we will offer the exceptional quality of our nationally recognized MBA program,” said Doug Shackelford, dean and Meade H. Willis Distinguished Professor of Taxation. “With the same faculty, admissions standards and curriculum, UNC Kenan-Flagler’s Charlotte MBA program offers our students the same education and cohort experiences they could get in Chapel Hill, without the commute.”
UNC Kenan-Flagler’s Charlotte campus will include 16,000 square feet on the fourth floor and a first-floor presence in Legacy Union’s new Bank of America Tower at 620 South Tryon Street. A flexible classroom environment will make it possible to configure two to four classrooms which can be arranged based on the professor’s teaching style and topic. The campus also will offer a career center for lifelong career support; access to a rooftop deck that can accommodate up to 400 people for learning opportunities and events; balcony access on both sides of the building; courtyard access for outdoor studying; an indoor break area; and space for the Charlotte program’s core administrative team.
The Charlotte expansion marks UNC Kenan-Flagler’s first location outside Chapel Hill. Selecting Charlotte for its expansion puts the school in the heart of a robust economic region where students and their employers alike will benefit from the powerful transformation that comes with an MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler.
The two-year Charlotte executive MBA program begins with September orientation in Chapel Hill and Charlotte classes starting in October, with Monday and occasional Friday afternoon in-person instruction by UNC Kenan-Flagler’s faculty, who will travel to the Queen City for in-person classes; Impact Weekends that offer cohort experiences with students in the school’s Chapel Hill executive MBA program; and a course that features Friday executive lunches with leaders and C-Suite executives from Charlotte-based businesses.
For its fall 2022 launch, the Charlotte executive MBA program will use existing lecture space within Legacy Union.
The full campus build out will be complete in spring 2023.
