CHARLOTTE – Christy Bradshaw and her team, Christy and Company Real Estate, have joined Call It Closed International Realty.
The Charlotte native has been in real estate for nearly 16 years and has won numerous awards, including National Homebuilders Association Rookie of the Year in 2009 when she was also featured on a nationally syndicated podcast on closing strategies.
In 2021, her team, which includes Rebekah Taylor, Ashlea Mann-Reilly and Leigh Hurley, was listed by Real Trends as a Top Team, and she was ranked No. 37 out of more than 20,000 agents in the Charlotte area last year. Christy and Company already have more than 75 properties under contract and closed so far in 2022 and are looking to surpass 150 closed homes from last year. Bradshaw was one of the top 10 realtors by volume for Lake Norman in 2021.
“I strive to be in the relationship business,” Bradshaw said. “My business has grown, person to person, organically and by referral only. My team is super approachable, funny and real. We aim to offer an exceptional real estate experience to every buyer and seller … everyone we meet.”
“To say Christy is a ‘super-producer’ would be an understatement,” said Chad Osborne, founder and CEO of Call It Closed International Realty. “We are honored to have this powerhouse and her team join us. We are also very excited to see agents with Christy’s production and resume start to take notice of the high level of value we can provide for them at Call It Closed.”
