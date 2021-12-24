CHARLOTTE – Chick-fil-A hopes to build a new restaurant on the site of its existing one at Carolina Pavilion shopping center, just north of the South Boulevard and I-485 interchange.
The existing restaurant has been serving chicken sandwiches and waffle potato fries since 1995.
“The new building would allow Chick-fil-A to better serve its customers in a new facility and in a more efficient facility,” said John Carmichael, an attorney representing the restaurant in rezoning the 1.2 acre-site.
Charlotte City Council held a public hearing on the project Dec. 20.
The current building measures 3,584 square feet. New zoning would allow a restaurant up to 5,200 square feet.
Plans show no parking or drive lanes between the restaurant and South Boulevard. All of that is located behind the restaurant. Chick-fil-A will install a 12-foot multi-use path along South Boulevard as well as reconfigure the entrance and exist along Carolina Pavilion Drive, according to city staff.
Council member Greg Phipps asked city staff Dec. 20 if they had concerns with the restaurant's queuing patterns. He wondered if cars waiting for food would spill over into neighboring parcels.
“Let the record show that I love some Chick-fil-A,” Phipps said. “But the success of Chick-fil-A in terms of its drive-thrus and traffic patterns are such that a lot of them that I see, especially the new ones, even with the modified drive-thrus, have trouble with their queuing, because they're so popular.”
Brandon Brezeale, of the Charlotte Department of Transportation, said the project would separate the existing driveway from South Boulevard from about 150 feet to at least 350 feet.
Brezeale said the change “allows more queuing back on that private access drive and alleviated both CDOT and NCDOT's concerns about its spilling back onto the public road in South Boulevard.”
The project's estimated 2,450 daily trips fell just 50 trips shy of triggering a traffic impact study, which triggered more global concerns for council members.
Council member Renee Johnson suggested another meeting to discuss cumulative impacts of traffic studies, particularly when they are close to the 2,500 daily trip threshold. Mayor Vi Lyles asked staff for an update on drive-thrus and how they relate to the city's 2040 plan.
