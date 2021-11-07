CHARLOTTE – Chick-fil-A presented the YMCA of Greater Charlotte with a donation Nov. 1 to support the Y Readers program.
Through Chick-fil-A’s September Care For Our Kids promotion, Charlotte-area restaurants raised over $40,000 to support Y Readers, with more than 40 stores in the Charlotte metro area participating in the promotion.
The funding will support Y Readers, the YMCA’s literacy program that serves students in grades PreK – 3 who are reading below grade level. Y Readers combines an innovative curriculum, fun learning environment and a team of certified teachers and committed volunteers to reverse summer learning loss and close the achievement gap.
This summer, Y Readers served 737 students – 219 through in-person programming and 518 through virtual programming.
