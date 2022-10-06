CHARLOTTE – RunCharlotte announced an enhanced partnership with Chick-fil-A Charlotte in the 2022 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon weekend on Nov. 11 and 12.
Chick-fil-A Charlotte will serve as presenting sponsorship of the 5k event – which starts minutes after the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. Chick-fil-A Charlotte will elevate the race-day experience with branded cowbells at the event finish line, food for staff and volunteers, prizes for an upcoming costume contest and other extras.
“With over six years of partnership of the Kids Fun Run, we are looking forward to stepping into the 5K and can't wait to see you all on race day,” said Chick-fil-A operator Justin Riddle. “Everyone’s invited to visit one of our 52 area restaurants to enjoy their favorites before or after the event!”
If you’ve been to a Charlotte area Chick-fil-A lately, you’ve likely seen the “Chicken by a Mile” in-store signage announcing the Nov. 12 event date and registration information. Race Director Tim Rhodes says the partnership is a perfect fit for the family-friendly 5k event.
“Chick-fil-A Charlotte has been a part of the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon success story for years,” Rhodes said. “To have them grow their involvement really speaks to the value we all find in this partnership and the running community.”
