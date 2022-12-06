CHARLOTTE – The American Culinary Federation Chefs (ACF) of Charlotte recently held a pop-up holiday social and wine education class at Fiore in Ballantyne.
To kick off the holiday season, chefs from around the area were treated to Fiore’s sommelier and cocktail master, John D’Alexander, who presented an educational class on old world vs new world wines along with wine and cocktail tastings.
The ACF - Chefs of Charlotte is a member-based culinary organization in Charlotte and a local affiliate of the American Culinary Federation. The organization promotes the professional image of American chefs worldwide through education.
Fiore opened in summer 2022. The menu features small plates, homemade desserts, unique cocktails, and an ever-changing list of local spirits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.