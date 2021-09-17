CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte skyline will be lit red, white and blue Sept. 17 in honor of Constitution Day.
Constitution Day is observed annually on Sept. 17 as a time for Americans to reflect upon the United States Constitution, the foundational document of our national governance.
“Charlotte’s patriotic lighting of the skyline is a fun and festive way to grow awareness of Constitution Day throughout our community,” said Ashley Korizis, Constitution Week committee chair.
The Halifax Convention Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, in collaboration with the Mecklenburg and Mecklenburg Declaration Chapters, led the action to have the lighting take place. The lights will be lit from dusk until midnight courtesy of the Wells Fargo in coordination with the Duke Energy Center.
Chapter Regent Katharine Arno encourages all Americans to learn more about the Constitution and its impact on our nation.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” said President General VanBuren. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and a beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955. Following a Congressional resolution adopting the DAR’s petition, President Dwight Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915 on Aug. 2, 1956.
The celebration’s goals are threefold: encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and emphasize citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
DAR has more than 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. The Halifax Convention Chapter of Charlotte, was founded in 1909 and has approximately 110 members.
DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans and community service.
On the web: www.dar.org.
