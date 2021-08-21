CHARLOTTE – This month signifies a landmark anniversary for FASTSIGNS of Charlotte, NC - Independence Blvd., as it marked 30 years serving the Charlotte community as well as three years under the current ownership.
To celebrate, FASTSIGNS is donating 30 food boxes to families in need through Shifa Clinic in addition to other charitable activities.
“I’m so grateful to so many people in the community that sent the center congratulatory notes,” said Yazan Alhakim, FASTSIGNS franchisee. “It’s been so great to hear so much support from our longtime friends and customers.”
The location launched in 1991 as the first FASTSIGNS franchise in Charlotte.
In addition to creating signs all over the city, FASTSIGNS has donating knowledge, resources, banners and signage to local nonprofits, religious institutions, schools and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The center is a member of the Latin Chamber of Commerce,as well as a strong supporter and donation resource to UNC Charlotte with gifts and merchandise giveaways.
“I’ve been so happy to see the franchise grow and serve the Charlotte community in all the ways that it has over the years,” said Cristy Jewell, franchise operations manager at FASTSIGNS on Independence. “We’ve become foundational marketing support for many of the community’s businesses, both large and small, and some of them we’ve partnered with for years, watching their business grow.”
Visit www.fastsigns.com/67 or 704-531-8000 for details.
