CHARLOTTE – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ranked Charlotte No. 19 on its 2022 list of U.S. metropolitan areas with the most ENERGY STAR-certified buildings.
Cities were ranked according to how many buildings in their area achieved ENERGY STAR certification in 2021. To qualify for the ENERGY STAR, a building must earn a score of 75 or higher on a scale of 1 to 100, indicating that it is more energy-efficient than 75% of similar buildings nationwide. Ninety-two Charlotte-area buildings earned the ENERGY STAR certification in 2021.
“Our reaffirmation as a top 20 ENERGY STAR city is the type of recognition that all cities would love to receive,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I am proud the EPA continues to validate our ongoing work to promote energy efficiency and create a more sustainable future.”
Municipal-owned buildings such as Old City Hall and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Headquarters were among the buildings that helped Charlotte achieve the ranking.
Charlotte City Council passed the Sustainable Facilities Policy in January 2021, a plan to green the city’s municipal operations. The policy directs city departments to design, construct and operate city buildings in alignment with the Strategic Energy Action Plan, to have all city-owned buildings and fleet fueled by 100% zero-carbon energy by 2030.
