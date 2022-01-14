CHARLOTTE – Boss by Hugo Boss, Vans, Direct Tools Factory Outlet and Banter by Piercing Pagoda will join the lineup of stores at Charlotte Premium Outlets in 2022.
Banter by Piercing Pagoda is now open. The store is located across from Market Hall, between Swarovski and The Movado Company Store.
Here are details of future openings:
- Boss is a core brand of Hugo Boss AG. The store is scheduled to open next to Saks Off 5th Avenue in early March.
- Vans “Off the Wall” Outlet will open across from the Nike Factory Store, in early April.
- Direct Tools Factory Outlet will open in early April across from Polo Ralph Lauren.
