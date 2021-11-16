CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes partnered with Lifetime TV’s “Military Makeover with Montel” to support a Charlotte military family.
Army Master Sergeant Joey Pryor served 13 years in the Army and more than 30 months deployed in Afghanistan. It was on his third tour there where he survived an IED explosion while under enemy fire.
He has garnered recognition for his service, including a Purple Heart, but he and his wife, Joy, live with lingering effects from their service. Joy served six years in the Air Force.
In the newest “Military Makeover” season, national brand partners renovate the family's home.
While a construction crew worked on repairs to the Pryor’s home, Rack Room Shoes invited the couple for a shopping spree at its Rivergate Crossing store.
“When we found out about the shopping spree, we could hardly believe the great news. Honestly, we were so excited and felt beyond blessed,” Joy said. “I have been wearing my Birkenstock clogs and Brooks running shoes the most. Joey is looking forward to wearing his Columbia boots when the weather gets cooler, and Gia loves her Nike athletic shoes.”
Joey and Joy each received a $500 gift card to Rack Room Shoes for future footwear purchases.
The episode will air Nov. 19 and again Nov. 25 at 7:30 a.m. on Lifetime TV.
“Rack Room Shoes maintains a special commitment to giving back to our local communities, especially when it comes to supporting veterans who have served our country,” said Mark Lardie, president and CEO of Rack Room Shoes. “It is an honor to recognize Joey and Joy and their daughter through this partnership with Military Makeover.”
