CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union has rebranded as Skyla Credit Union.
The rebrand is a result from Premier Federal Credit Union’s 2021 merger into Charlotte Metro. The Skyla brand, with the tagline “Believe in Better,” is designed to represent the way the credit union puts financial goals within reach.
“Following the merger of Charlotte Metro and Premier FCU, we knew we needed a brand that would embrace all of the communities we serve while symbolizing our mission to teach, guide, direct and educate our consumers so they may live a richer, more meaningful and expansive lifestyle,” President and CEO Eric Gelly said. “The new Skyla brand embodies our vision – building financial freedom for all – by providing the support and personalized banking experience to help you plan, implement and actually achieve your goals. At Skyla, we are focused on meeting you wherever you are in your financial journey with the tools, guidance and resources that turn possibility into reality.”
Skyla will be transitioning signage for its 17 branch locations over the next few weeks.
Members will not need to take any action. Their existing account numbers, login credentials for online and mobile banking, credit cards, debit cards and checks will continue to work without any changes.
Visit www.skylacu.com/new-name for details.
