CHARLOTTE– The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center will be closed to the public beginning Aug. 19 as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County.
This closure applies to all public meetings held by the Charlotte City Council, Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education. The public can still participate in meetings virtually by signing up with each elected body’s clerk’s office.
All public meetings will continue to air live on the GOV Channel on television, the GOV Channel website and on social media.
