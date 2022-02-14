CHARLOTTE – Angela Bouvette Pope, of CreateStrategicBrands.com Marketing Services Agency, recently completed a training program to become a certified Dream Vacations travel agent in Charlotte.
Pope previously worked in sales for the Charlotte Observer and NC Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Joining the home-based travel agent franchise network gives her access to cruise and land vacation deals.
“Getting back to travel is something many people are looking forward to,” Pope said. “Some are still hesitant which is understandable. I’d love to be the guiding resource for helping people return to travel safely. I work closely with destinations, cruise lines, and other travel partners to share best practices and itineraries with clients and would love see them exploring the world again soon.”
Pope participated in in-depth training and workshops including sales and marketing seminars; product briefings by major cruise lines; and onboard ship inspections at the Dream Vacations training center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Consumers can browse Angela’s new Dream Vacations website, GoVacayYourWay.com, complete with a live search engine and booking capabilities, or contact her at 704-907-9743 for personalized guidance in planning memorable vacations.
Go Vacay Your Way with Angela Pope walks clients step-by-step through the entire booking and planning process, from selecting destinations based on clients’ interests to providing packing lists and enhancing special occasions.
