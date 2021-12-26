CHARLOTTE – Community leader David “Dae-Lee” Arrington will host Bridge Builder Conversations, a nine-part video series meant to explore the opportunities and challenges of building bridges across racial, social, economic and other differences.
The series, premiering in January 2022, is sponsored by Bank of America and Black-owned creative agency HUE HOUSE.
“Taking steps to know and understand one another can be a transformational experience,” shared Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte. “Community bridge-building is important for progress, and we applaud this series and are proud to be one of the sponsors.”
Bridge Builder Conversations will feature uncommon, unscripted conversations with trailblazers and cultural leaders, including Hugh McColl and Harvey Gantt. Each episode is about 60 minutes, and viewers can expect authentic dialogue with each guest unveiling their personal journey and experiences in their industries.
Dae-Lee describes the documentary-style series as a mix between HBO’s “The Shop,” NPR’s “Code Switch” and Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk.”
“My hope is that Bridge Builder Conversations will offer a window into the value of creating safe space for authentic conversations across difference, which I believe can move us all to contributing to real sustainable change rooted in a genuine care for one another,” Dae-Lee explained.
Bridge Builder Conversations is a resource from Bridge Builder Consulting, an innovative, relationship-centered consulting agency, engaging organizations and their leaders as they navigate diversity, equity and inclusion work.
Dae-Lee’s Bridge Builder Motivational Journal is now available, as well as the Bridge Builder Patreon and Bridge Builder Motivations podcast on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
“Dae-Lee is a natural at creating authentic conversation,” said Molly Shaw, former president and CEO of Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, who is featured in Bridge Builder Conversations. “He creates spaces that feel safe, asks questions that are real and truly cares about finding common ground in our humanity,”
Bridge Builder Conversations Lineup
Bridge Builder Conversations kicks off on Jan. 13, with remaining episodes releasing every other week. Details for the series can be found at WeBridgeBuild.com.
• Hugh McColl, former chairman and CEO of Bank of America
• Harvey B. Gantt, first African American elected as mayor in Charlotte
• Myloan Dinh, multidisciplinary artist and former refugee
• Kyle Mosher, multidisciplinary artist featured by Forbes, The New York Times and HBO
• Veronica Calderon, senior vice president of diversity, inclusion & equity at Truliant
• Dennis Reed Jr, songwriter, recording artist and CEO of Inspire the Fire
• Michael Marsicano, president and CEO of Foundation For The Carolinas
• Maria Howell, accomplished actress and singer
• Molly Shaw, former president and CEO of Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg
