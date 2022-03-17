STAMFORD, Conn.– Charter Communications has started offering a minimum starting wage of $20 an hour including target commissions for all employees across its service area.
Charter announced in April 2020 that it would permanently raise its starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022 — nearly triple the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour — with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and $18, respectively.
“Our $20 an hour starting wage is an important investment in our highly skilled employees, who deliver connectivity and entertainment to more than 32 million customers,” said Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Charter. “Providing strong, competitive wages from day one, comprehensive benefits and dozens of progression paths make Charter a place to build a fulfilling technology career, not just come to work.”
In Charlotte, Charter has openings for technical support and billing customer service positions at the Whitehall Park Drive location. Interested candidates can apply online or get more information at jobs.spectrum.com.
