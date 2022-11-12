CHARLOTTE – Rashaan Peek recently joined Charlotte Center City Partners as chief of staff.
Peek is responsible for staff initiatives as well as special projects, including economic development initiatives.
“These responsibilities leverage the experience and skill sets Rashaan has built over the years,” said Smith. “She has dedicated her career to supporting under-resourced small businesses, improving the education outcomes of our public-school students and closing the wealth gap addressed by multiple initiatives in the community.”
Peek most recently served as the director of BlkTech Interactive. She is founder of Your Girl, Inc Virtual Communications, Operations and Program Management.
Peek worked with Charlotte Center City Partners from 2008 to 2013 as executive assistant to the CEO and manager of select special projects.
