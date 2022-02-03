CHARLOTTE – Jimmy and Maegan Giler founded Viva Electric five years ago in the Charlotte area and have since expanded their business to reach Lake Norman, Greenville and Wilmington.
The Charlotte entrepreneurs attribute their success to being the best partners together in life and in business. They strive to light up the lives of the people and communities they serve.
“At Viva Electric, we provide our clients quick and reliable electrical solutions for their homes and businesses, but it is our aim to do more than that,” Maegan Giler said. “At the core of our culture, we want to light up the lives of those around us including our communities, clients and co-workers. We believe in treating each other like family, spreading kindness where we can and leaving people better than when we found them.”
Jimmy Giler started out in the electrical field learning from his father-in-law, Sam. Earning $8 an hour, Jimmy learned the intricacies of the craft and fell in love with electrical work. He received promotion after promotion and realized he wanted to do more than work with his hands. He was drawn to the business side of the industry.
“I wasn’t only working with my hands at that point,” he said. “I began connecting with people and building relationships, which is what allowed me to start Viva.”
Four years later, Maegan and Jimmy Giler have partnered with Griffin Brothers Companies and are opening their fourth location in Wilmington just months after launching the third location in Greenville.
Through its market leader program, Viva Electric is empowering people who work in the trades to own their own branch of the company. The position is meant to give the feeling of ownership without the headaches of finances, marketing, dispatching, accounting and all things on the backend.
Viva Electric specializes in electrical panel repairs and replacements, home generator installations, outlet installation, home wiring upgrades and circuit breaker repairs. Visit https://vivaelectric.net/home/ or call 910-623-8900 for details.
