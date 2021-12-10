WAXHAW – HAVEN Creative has been recognized as the 2021 Excellence in Small Business Award recipient by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.
The award was announced in conjunction with the Union County Chamber 2021 Excellence in Business Awards Gala, which took place Dec. 2 in Monroe.
“Eighteen months ago, I wasn’t sure if our business was going to survive the pandemic,” said Jeni Bukolt, founder and CEO of HAVEN. “HAVEN survived and thrived, in no small part, due to the Union County Chamber and our partners throughout the region. To now be recognized by those partners for our contributions to the community is incredibly special,”
HAVEN was one of three finalists for the Excellence in Small Business award category, which recognizes Union County businesses with fewer than 20 employees for their contributions to the community.
HAVEN Creative is a branding agency built around communities. It works with government agencies, private businesses and nonprofits to develop, design and deploy branding and communications throughout their organizations.
Other winners
• Employer of Choice: Helms Heating and Air
• Excellence in Business: Geological Resources
• Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Christine Mann Darden
• Nonprofit Innovation: Union Diversified Industries
• Rising Star: Leitner, Bragg, and Griffin PLLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.