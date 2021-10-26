CHARLOTTE – Meagan Miles has joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates on Oct. 26.
Miles is an optometrist with expertise in specialty contact lenses, including scleral lenses and pediatric eye lenses. She is also a specialist in diagnosing vision problems and dry eye, diabetic eye exams, glaucoma and corneal scars.
She will see patients at CEENTA's SouthPark office.
“I am excited to join CEENTA because it is an amazing organization that truly cares about their patients,” Miles said. “I love eye care, in particular specialty contact lenses because of the huge impact it can have on a person’s life.”
Graduating from Texas A&M University with a degree in biomedical sciences, Miles earned her doctorate in optometry from the Southern College of Optometry. She completed her externships at Hughes Eye Group and Advanced Eye Care and completed her residency at George E. Wahlen VAMC & Moran Eye Center.
Miles provided adult and pediatric optometry services at Miles OD PLLC prior to joining CEENTA.
“We are delighted that Dr. Miles has chosen CEENTA to provide her services as an optometrist,” CEENTA CEO Jag Gill said. “She is a wonderful addition to our team and the Charlotte region at large with her expertise in specialty lenses, scleral lenses, and pediatric contacts.”
Call 704-295-3000 to make an appointment with Miles.
