CEENTA adds glaucoma specialist

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Shobit Rastogi has joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates as its newest glaucoma specialist.
Rastogi specializes in glaucoma management and treatment with laser surgery, trabeculectomy, tube shunts and MIGS. Beyond his glaucoma specialty, his clinical interests include dry eye, astigmatism, traditional and Femto laser-assisted cataract surgery, multifocal/TORIC intraocular lenses, and routine eye exams.
He will see patients at the Statesville and Mooresville locations upon the completion of a new standalone office building in March.
Prior to joining CEENTA, Rastogi spent 17 years in Brooklyn, NY and applied his glaucoma expertise as the Director of Glaucoma at SUNY Downstate and in private practice.
“I am blessed with a skill that can help change so many lives. It’s exciting to join a practice that has been around for a century,” Rastogi said. “After being in New York for almost 20 years, I look forward to getting to know the Tar Heel State!”
To make a glaucoma appointment with Dr. Rastogi at the Statesville office and Mooresville location in March, visit ceenta.com/appointments or call 704-295-3000.
