CHARLOTTE – Dr. Brian White joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates on Sept. 28.
White treats a wide spectrum of pediatric and adult eye conditions stemming from the nervous system, including double vision, idiopathic intracranial hypertension, pseudotumor cerebri, optic neuropathy, abnormal eye movements, optic nerve hypoplasia and thyroid eye disease.
He will see patients at CEENTA's SouthPark office.
“I’ve been looking forward to joining the team at CEENTA,” Dr. White said. “I consider it a privilege to practice medicine with a group of such wonderful people and I’m excited to begin seeing patients later in October.”
Prior to joining CEENTA, White provided instruction at UNC Greensboro and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
White earned a degree in sports medicine from UNCG and a medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine.
He completed his internship and pediatrics residency at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and his pediatric and adult neurology residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and CHOP along with his fellowship in neuroophthalmology at Duke Eye Center.
“We are pleased that Dr. White is joining our roster with his unique neuro-ophthalmology services,” CEENTA CEO Jag Gill said. “Our patients will benefit from his expertise in this particular area.”
Call 704-295-3000 for details.
