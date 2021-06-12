CHARLOTTE – Transit Management of Charlotte, the fixed-route bus operations contractor for the Charlotte Area Transit System, is hiring qualified bus operators.
Selected candidates will be asked to participate in an extensive seven-week training program.
New operators will learn best-in-class safety methods, customer service skills and will receive over 80 hours of on-road experience. New employees will earn over $17 an hour upon completion of training.
All bus operations staff receive paid training, full benefits, a retirement/pension plan, competitive wages and career advancement opportunities.
Interested candidates should visit RideTransit.org to apply.
