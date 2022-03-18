CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System is celebrating Transit Driver Appreciation Day on March 18 to honor our bus, rail and STS operators.
CATS encourages the public to extend kindness and respect to CATS operators on Transit Driver Appreciation Day and every day.
“Our operators keep our region moving – they provide a vital service to the community,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “Public transportation is crucial to providing mobility options, improving our environment, and creating a walkable city. But none of it would be possible without the selfless public service of our operators.”
