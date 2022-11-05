ORLANDO – Carrabba’s Italian Grill is partnering with OneBlood to hold a Big Red Bus blood drive.
Blood drives will be held at Carrabba’s restaurants throughout OneBlood’s service area from Nov. 14 to 17. Visit http://givelife.io/carrabbas for blood drive locations.
Donors receive a Carrabbas’ $10 Dining Card, OneBlood plush blanket, $20 eGift Card and Wellness Checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required.
Visit oneblood.org to learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.