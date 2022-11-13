CHARLOTTE – Carrabba’s is now serving the Amore 3-Course Dinner for Two featuring an appetizer to share, two soups or salads and two signature entrées including Italian classics, specialty pastas and Tuscan-Grilled dishes.
The meal costs $44.
Amore Menu:
Course One: Appetizer to Share
• Calamari, Four-cheese & sausage stuffed mushrooms, mozzarella marinara or zucchini fritte featuring hand-breaded, lightly fried zucchini served with a roasted garlic aioli.
Course Two: Soup or Salad
• Mama Mandola’s Sicilian Chicken Soup or soup of the day.
• Caesar, Italian or house creamy Parmesan salad.
Course Three: Entrée
• Italian Classics: Eggplant parmesan, lasagne or spaghetti with pomodoro sauce, bolognese or meatballs.
• Specialty Pastas: Mezzaluna or rigatoni campagnolo plated with large rigatoni tossed with Italian sausage, red bell peppers, pomodoro sauce and topped with warm caprine cheese.
• From the Grill: Tuscan-grilled chicken, pork chop or 7-ounce sirloin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.