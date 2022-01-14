CHARLOTTE – Carrabba’s Italian Grill has teamed up with OneBlood to host bloodmobile blood drives in restaurant parking lots.
Drives are as follows:
Jan. 18: 1954 13th Ave. Drive S.E., Hickory (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Jan. 19: 7900 Lyles Lane, Concord (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); 16408 North Cross Drive, Huntersville (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and 10400 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
For every blood donation, donors will receive a $10 dining certificate to Carrabba’s to use at their next visit, OneBlood long sleeve T-shirt, $20 eGift Card, and a wellness checkup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.