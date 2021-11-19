MATTHEWS – Carrabba’s Italian Grill offers options for your next Friendsgiving, work party or family gathering.
Carrabba’s Family Bundles feed up to five and come with fresh salad and bread. Starting at $34.99, Family Bundles include but are not limited to:
- Lasagne: Pasta layered with pomodoro sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Piccata: Thin, tender cutlets of chicken lightly dusted with flour, sauteed and topped with lemon butter sauce, parsley and capers. Paired with Penne Pomodoro.
- Rigatoni Campagnolo: Large rigatoni tossed with Italian sausage, red bell peppers, pomodoro sauce, topped with warm caprino cheese.
Need something for 10 or more guests? Carrabba’s Catering consists of create-your-own packages or popular bundles that serve 10 or more, while offering individual packaged meals.
