CHARLOTTE -- The transformation of the Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center campus took another step forward on August 3 with a topping out ceremony for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation hospital.
A beam signed by hospital teammates and construction workers was hoisted into place during the noon ceremony.
When complete, the 150,000-square-foot facility will offer 70 private patient rooms, a 9,300-square-foot outpatient clinic, an outdoor therapy challenge garden, an aquatic therapy program and a center for independent living.
It will replace the existing hospital, which will be demolished to make way for a new Carolinas Medical Center bed tower.
