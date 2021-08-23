HUNTERSVILLE – It takes a village to organize the the Carolina Renaissance Festival, the region’s largest costume party.
The festival hires 350 seasonal employees on an annual basis. Employees will have the opportunity to hawk turkey legs and ale, sell admission tickets and greet guests.
The festival offers hourly wages of $12 to $15 per hour plus free festival admission tickets to share with friends and family.
“Weekend work at the festival is a great side hustle,” said Matt Siegel, marketing and entertainment director. "It is an opportunity to earn extra income with pride as you help make lifelong magical memories for children and adults."
Job hunters can apply at www.RenFestInfo.com or attend one of several job fairs to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27, Aug. 28, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Renaissance Festival fairgrounds, 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville.
Applicants should be prepared to produce documents showing they are able to work in the U.S., if hired. Resumes are appreciated but not required for most positions. Questions can be directed to crfjobs@renfestinfo.com.
The Carolina Renaissance Festival combines outdoor theater, circus, open air arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast spans Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 2 to Nov. 21.
On the web: www.Carolina.RenFestInfo.com
