CHARLOTTE – Carolina Handling Service Manager Tracy Brown has received the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve for supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.
ESGR is an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense
Nominated by Carolina Handling Field Service Technician Jesse Lee, Brown received the award from ESGR South Carolina State Chair Jennifer Harding during a Carolina Handling event on Dec. 6 in Columbia. Lee, a Staff Sgt. of the S.C. Army National Guard, said he nominated Brown to show his appreciation for Brown's support of his guard commitments.
“I know it’s not an easy thing when you’re trying to manage people and teams and make sure you’ve got coverage. Then you’ve got people who are in and out for military duty,” Lee said. “This award is not just something from me, it’s something from the Armed Forces saying, ‘thank you.’”
Brown joined Carolina Handling in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1987 to 1993.
“I lived that military life for six years and I know what those guys go through,” Brown said. “Jesse has a young family and he's away from them quite a bit with the guard. His sacrifice is important and for ESGR to take the time to recognize what this company does – it’s not just me, it’s Carolina Handling – is overwhelming. This award is special.”
