Carolina Handling collects 610 coats during drive for One Warm Coat

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Handling, in conjunction with national nonprofit One Warm Coat, collected 610 coats for adults and children in need during a companywide drive held throughout the company’s five-state footprint.
Coats collected by Carolina Handling were donated to WSOC’s Steve’s Coats in Charlotte, Greenville Rescue Mission in Greenville, S.C.; Crisis Assistance Ministry in Columbia S.C.; Midtown Assistance Center in Atlanta; Bloom Our Youth of Alabama and Durham Rescue Mission in Durham.
“Since our founding in 1966, Carolina Handling has been characterized by a culture of caring and service,” President and CEO Brent Hillabrand said. “We know that many in the communities where we live and work are struggling to afford basic needs, with the winter months putting additional strain on many families. Carolina Handling is proud to partner with One Warm Coat to help those in need in our communities stay warm and healthy this season.”
Carolina Handling provides lift trucks and automation solutions for warehouses and distribution centers, as well as parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.
