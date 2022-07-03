CHARLOTTE – Carolina Handling has begun construction on a new 82,508-square-foot facility in Fairburn, Georgia.
Scheduled to open in early 2023, the new building positions Carolina Handling to better serve the metro Atlanta area where a large number of its customers are located. Company officials say it will also strengthen support for more than 100 technicians who are part of its North Georgia service team.
The intralogistics solutions provider is expected to hire 70 new field service technicians throughout its five-state service area in 2022.
The new Fairburn facility will replace Carolina Handling’s Tucker, Georgia location, where the Charlotte-based company has operated for almost 40 years. The new facility in South Fulton County will feature an expanded warehouse, state-of-the-art office and meeting space, and will offer close proximity to Interstate 85 and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Mike Gainor, executive vice president of sales.
“Carolina Handling experienced extraordinary growth in 2021 and we expect that trend to continue in 2022 and beyond,” Gainor said. “Our new Fairburn facility will allow us to accommodate ongoing growth and maintain the elite level of responsiveness and service for which we’re known.”
Carolina Handling is the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida’s central time zone,
Visit carolinahandling.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.