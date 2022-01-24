CHARLOTTE – Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina released its 2021 annual report Jan. 24, detailing consumer activity related to businesses located in the BBB’s 37-county service area.
The report includes statistics on consumer complaints, verified customer reviews and the top five types of businesses that generated the most complaints.
Consumer Complaints
Consumers filed nearly 23,000 complaints in 2021 against area businesses, showing a slight increase from 2020.
“Over the last year, we’ve made great modifications and enhancements to our systems, including our online complaint form,” said Tom Bartholomy, president of BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina. “The form has been improved to truly understand the desired outcome of a situation presented by a consumer. This has led to consumers being able to more easily differentiate between a complaint and a customer review, resulting in minimal complaint growth year over year and substantial customer review growth year over year, as you’ll see in the next section.”
In spite of the large number of complaints filed, the BBB resolved 92% of all complaints submitted.
Verified Customer Reviews
Customers submitted more than 19,000 verified reviews in 2021 about businesses, showing a 30% increase from 2020.
“Customer reviews grew drastically in 2021,” Bartholomy said. “Potential customers always want to know what third parties say about a business they're considering working with, and the BBB is a great resource for that. We are thrilled to see customers continuing to take advantage of this outlet by sharing positive or negative feedback about their experience with a business.”
Top Complaint Generators 2021
1. New Car Dealers
2. Used Car Dealers
3. Auto Service
4. Collection Agencies
5. Property Management
Top Complaint Generators 2020
1. Banks
2. Home Improvement
3. Gun Dealers
4. Auto Repair
5. Auto Dealers - New
Visit www.bbb.org to check out a business, file a complaint or leave a review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.