NAPLES, FL – Capital Wealth Advisors has promoted Mike Martin to the position of senior vice president of private wealth management, serving the Charlotte market.
He advises clients on meeting their financial planning and investment goals throughout the Carolinas and Georgia, in partnership with TD Ameritrade.
Martin has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry with an emphasis on relationship management and financial education. He holds a Series 65 license.
On the web: capitalwealthadvisors.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.