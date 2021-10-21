CHARLOTTE – Luxury candle company Evolution Aura will mark its grand opening in SouthPark Mall later this month. The store will become the only Black-owned and LGBT-certified business in the upscale Simon Property Group mall. With a goal to enhance communities by enriching lives, Evolution Aura will also donate 20% of its profits from its grand opening celebration through the end of the year to Beds for Kids, a nonprofit that provides beds and essential furniture to children and their families in need.
“As Evolution Aura continues to grow as a brand, we are excited to open our new store in SouthPark mall,” Chief Operating Officer Alexis Gonzalez said. “To be able to have our first retail location in a city that has given so much to us, we are also looking forward to partnering with Beds for Kids to help those in need.”
Evolution Aura offers hand-crafted, soy-based candles in three sizes: small (8 ounces), medium (28 ounces) and large (80 ounces) – with names reflecting some of the most personal emotions, including love, strength, compassion and joy.
The store joins SouthPark’s new additions including Scotch & Soda and Psycho Bunny, which are also debuting their first stores in North Carolina.
“We’re always pleased to partner with businesses who want to give back, and we look forward to beginning our relationship with Evolution Aura,” said Malcolm Graham, executive director for Beds for Kids. “Through our relationship, I am sure that we can provide more resources for children who need it most.”
Charlotte influencer Ohavia Phillips will host the grand opening celebration Oct. 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. DJ Phalse ID will provide music. Hors d’oeuvres will be available.
