CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services promoted Chelsa Fenner to vice president of its Charlotte region.
Fenner previously held the role of regional director in Charlotte.
Fenner joined the community management company in 2020. In her time with CAMS, Fenner has managed one of the largest portfolios of communities in the company. Fenner also holds the highest industry credentials available.
As Fenner transitions into the regional vice president role, she will focus on continued growth and development in the Charlotte area.
“I’m so excited for this new chapter with the Charlotte team as RVP,” Fenner said. “I’m looking forward to growing the Charlotte market and empowering my team members to be the best they can be.”
CAMS CEO Dave Orr echoed Fenner’s enthusiasm about taking over the role.
“She will be in charge of our Charlotte region’s overall success and health,” Orr said. “Chelsa is perfect for this role, and we can’t wait to watch her continued success in Charlotte.”
