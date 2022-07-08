CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services promoted Kami Carden as manager of its community support team.
Originally from Missouri, Carden moved to the Wilmington area in 2017 and joined CAMS as a community support team member. She briefly transitioned to an assistant community manager in 2018 but decided the community support team was the best place for her. Carden was promoted to customer support team leader in 2021 and held that role until her promotion to manager.
Before joining CAMS, Carden worked as a contracts administrator for an internationally known tech company and as a customer service representative at a large trucking company.
Carden received the 2021 inaugural CAMMY Award, an award given to a staff member who exemplifies CAMS Core Values. Her team members nominated her for the award based on her commitment to training, mentorship and willingness to go the extra mile every day.
“I am so happy to further my career at CAMS and lead this great team,” Carden said. “My goal in this new role is to ensure that we’re providing outstanding customer service. I look forward to developing customer satisfaction goals for my team and coaching and mentoring each team member to success.”
As community support manager, Carden’s responsibilities will include identifying and developing process improvements, reviewing calls, chats and interactions with clients, handling escalated client issues as needed, mentoring and coaching her team, and improving the service level provided by the department.
“Kami’s years of experience in various customer service roles have prepared her for this position,” Chief Operating Officer Cathy Wade said. “But it is her compassion and genuine caring that makes her an invaluable asset for our team and our customers.”
