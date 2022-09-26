CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services has promoted Ben Rhodes and Ronda Bossert to senior vice presidents of community management.
CAMS felt it was time to expand its senior leadership team given its rapid growth over the past few years.
Rhodes will oversee CAMS North Carolina regions. Bossert will supervise South Carolina locations.
Rhodes has been in the community management industry since 2004 and joined CAMS in 2015. In his time with the company, Rhodes has served as senior vice president of CAMS’s western NC region and continues to play a role in overseeing the development of CAMS’s lifestyle brand. Bossert has over 20 years of experience in the community management industry and has been with CAMS since 2020. Prior to her promotion, Bossert served as regional vice president of the Columbia and Charleston, SC, regions.
“We are excited to have Ronda and Ben help support and partner with our local leaders in both states,” CAMS CEO Dave Orr said. “They will be responsible for the growth and overall success of each of our regions in the Carolinas and will help to support the day-to-day operations throughout all regions. We could not be more excited for everyone on the team as we will all reap the benefits of their support and continued partnership.”
