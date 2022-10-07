CHARLOTTE – Lori Sistare, a community manager in Community Association Management Services’ Charlotte region has been named a Certified Manager of Community Associations designation by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board.
Sistare joins more than 20,000 CMCAs worldwide.
Originally from Rock Hill, Sistare has been in the community management industry for 11 years, 2.5 of which have been with CAMS. She has held several roles throughout her career in community management and is currently an on-site manager for one of CAMS communities in the Charlotte area.
“I’m very excited to have gained the CMCA designation,” Sistare said. “This has been one of my goals for a long time, and I’m glad to have completed it! I’m looking forward to gaining my next designation (the AMS).”
Chelsa Fenner, regional vice president of CAMS Charlotte operation, is thrilled for Sistare.
“This credential is imperative to elevate your career in community association management,” Fenner said. “It shows Lori is committed to excelling in management, establishing professional excellence, and adhering to ethical business standards. We can’t wait to see Lori take it to the next level!”
