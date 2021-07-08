Stacks Kitchen, New Zealand Cafe and Mario's Italian Restaurant are popular restaurants in the Matthews area, but they also share a rare distinction of winning Best of the Weekly readers choice awards annually over the campaign's six-year history.
Five companies have dominated a specific category every year for a given region, such as Matthews-Mint Hill, Union County or South Charlotte.
Most notably, Stacks Kitchen has won Best Breakfast each year for Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly and Union County Weekly.
Other six-year winners include:
• Best Local Museum: Matthews Heritage Museum (Matthews-Mint Hill).
• Best Mexican Food: La Unica (Union County).
• Best Private School: Carmel Christian School (Matthews-Mint Hill).
• Best Sushi: New Zealand Cafe (Matthews-Mint Hill).
Mario's Italian Restaurant has won Best Italian Restaurant for the past six years but with different newspapers in Charlotte Media Group's banner as a result of its proximity to multiple communities. McEwen Funeral Service has won Best Funeral Home annually due to having multiple locations throughout Charlotte Media Group's coverage area.
For the first couple of years of the Best of the Weekly campaign, Charlotte Media Group highlighted one set of winners for its entire coverage area. The campaign was broadened in 2018 so that each newspaper had its own set of winners.
Visit www.thecharlotteweekly.com and click the “Online Features” to read capsules on all the Best of the Weekly winners.
