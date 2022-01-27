MATTHEWS – Town commissioners have directed the town manager to negotiate the sale of 122 Matthews Station Street to Brahm Investments LLC to build a marketplace for small business.
Mumukshu Brahmbhatt, known as MB, presented plans for Matthews Market Hall on behalf of Brahm Investments LLC during the Jan. 24 board meeting.
“The space that we are trying to create has many possibilities,” MB said. “We are trying to create a walkable, friendly retail-concentrated incubator. A place for community pride – a place for commerce which will support and encourage small enterprises, start-ups, artists, culinary talent, antique collectors and many more small businesses to come in a single space.”
The first and second floors of the space will consist of micro-retailing, which will include food and drink pop-up stalls. A green, partially covered rooftop will be used as an event and co-working space. The building will also feature murals by local artists and a courtyard that can accommodate food and drink.
Commissioner Mark Tofano credited MB for the beautiful building with a much-needed concept, but he wondered how others felt about the lack of continuity with surrounding buildings when it comes to its architecture.
Mayor John Higdon mentioned that the color of brick stood out. Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool said he liked the design of the building while Commissioner Renee Garner could see both sides of the issue.
MB said his team was not opposed to changing the tone of the building to match the surrounding buildings.
Town staff will work with Brahm Investments on architectural renderings and a site plan. Commissioners will have a chance to approve a site plan and renovations before anything is built.
Commissioner Gina Hoover believes selling the land is good for the town. She wants to earmark the revenue from the sale instead of having it absorbed into the general fund.
Town Manager Hazen Blodgett said staff can support that idea, mentioning it could go back into downtown or whatever the board decides. The 0.395-acre site has been appraised for $250,000.
Commissioners expected to hear proposals from two firms during their Jan. 24 meeting, but surgeon Adam Shapiro and restaurateur Frank Scibelli withdrew their proposal, according to Planning Director Jay Camp.
The pair envisioned a two-story building with retail and office uses as well as a rooftop restaurant.
