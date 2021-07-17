MONROE – Burlington Stores will open a new location in Monroe this fall.
The new store at 3151 W. U.S. 74 will mark the 22nd location in North Carolina.
Burlington touts fresh, affordable products, such as women's apparel and accessories, menswear, casual finds for kids, footwear for everyone , everything for baby , home décor items, and pet care and toys.
Burlington’s new location will feature an updated, clean design making it easy for customers to navigate. It strives to offer customers something new every time they walk into a store.
Additionally, Burlington Stores’ layaway program, available in most store locations, is offered year-round. Customers can place items on layaway at checkout and go back to pay for it later.
On the web: www.burlington.com or www.BurlingtonStores.jobs
