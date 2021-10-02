MATTHEWS – Michelle Tunno Buelow made the 2021 Inc. Female Founders 100 list, which the magazine said honors inspiring women.
Buelow founded Bella Tunno, which makes bright-colored silicone feeding and teething accessories for children.
“I am in awe of the smart, dedicated, passionate women on this list, who are shaking things up and hustling to make the world a better place,” Buelow said. “When so many strong female leaders are committed to making a difference, the impact is huge. I’m honored and humbled to be included, and it’s rewarding to bring awareness to our purpose-driven baby brand on a mission to end childhood hunger.”
For every product sold, Bella Tunno donates at least one meal to a hungry child. To date, the brand has donated more than 6.6 million meals to people in need.
Food insecurity in children is a passion point for Buelow because it can be linked to addiction later in life. She lost her brother, Matt, to an accidental overdose in 2003. She started Bella Tunno in 2005 as a means to create a charitable fund to help other vulnerable children break destructive cycles, and to leave a legacy for Matt.
