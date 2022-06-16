CHARLOTTE – Blaze Pizza is giving back to first-responders to show appreciation for public safety workers.
From June 20 to July 20, Blaze locations in the Charlotte region will donate a portion of sales from select pizzas designated as “Hero Pies” to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation.
During the fundraising period, Blaze’s Meat Eater and Red Vine pizzas will be designated as “Hero Pies.” Ten percent of proceeds from the Hero Pies will be donated to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation.
“One of our core values is built around community support,” said Jimmy Sierra, franchise co-owner. “We always strive to be a part of our local communities and want to give back whenever possible. This month, we salute and say ‘thanks’ to the public safety members who work so hard to keep the Charlotte and Asheville communities safe.”
The Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation supports first-responders and their families in the Carolinas with financial need due to injury or illness.
“We are honored that Blaze Pizza chose our organization as a recipient for their Hero Pie promotion,” said Danny Graham, Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation president. “The funds raised will help many first responders’ families in their time of need.”
Charlotte-area Blaze Pizza locations, including South End, University, Concord and Gastonia, will participate in the donation. Visit blazepizza.com for restaurant information and hours.
