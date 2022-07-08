CHARLOTTE – Black Business Owners Corp and Duke’s Mayo will host the first of four battles as part of the Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck competition today at 1600 W. Trade St.
Seven Black-owned food trucks will go head-to-head serving up their best Duke’s Mayo-inspired dishes.
Battle 1 contestants include Endless Soulfood & Catering, Island Boys LLC, GRITS CLT, Bubblicious Waffles, Caribbean Fusion, Made From Scratch and Backyard Flames.
The winner of today’s battle will compete for a $6,000 grand prize during the Duke’s Mayo Classic’s FANFEST on Sept. 3 at Bank of America Stadium.
Food trucks will have two more chances to qualify during battles being held on July 22 & Aug. 12 at West Complex CLT, 1600 W. Trade St. Registration ends July 18 for those battles at https://bboclt.com/vendor-opportunities/.
Black Business Owners Corp is a 501c3 organization that empowers Black-owned businesses and underserved communities. The org has hosted over 100 major events since 2014.
