CHARLOTTE – A treasured friend and grateful patient family has been honored with a transformational gift that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.
In recognition of the $30 million gift, the David L. Conlan Center will be named at Carolinas Rehabilitation.
The late David Conlan was a longtime friend, colleague and trusted advisor of Charlotte developer and philanthropist Howard “Smoky” Bissell, as well as a partner of the Bissell Family until his passing in August.
Smoky, his wife Margaret and Bissell Ballantyne – the entity in which he partnered – made the donation to honor the life of Conlan, who was a patient at Atrium Health and benefited from rehabilitative medicine.
The David L. Conlan Center will anchor Carolinas Rehabilitation’s new flagship facility that will replace the current building constructed in the 1970s. Upon completion, this 150,000-square-foot specialized hospital will feature 70 private patient rooms, a 9,300-square-foot outpatient clinic, an outdoor therapy garden, an aquatic therapy program and a center for independent living to help patients relearn activities for daily life.
The project broke ground in September 2020, marking the first step in the modernization of Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center campus.
“We are humbled by Margaret and Smoky Bissell’s tremendous generosity, which will enable Atrium Health to further enhance our latest technology and programs to better serve patients and the surrounding communities,” said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “In a very poetic way, Margaret and Smoky are not only honoring one life, but impacting thousands through this memorial gift. The David Conlan name will forever be linked with a state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital, a place where wounds are healed, medical knowledge is advanced, and lives are rebuilt.”
The Bissell gift will be used to advance the reach of existing and future rehabilitation services and programs offered by Carolinas Rehabilitation, which encompasses five inpatient hospitals and 18 outpatient locations. Nationally recognized by the American Hospital Association for its commitment to quality, Carolinas Rehabilitation will continue to emphasize quality of care, recruitment of the brightest talent and patient experience – attributes that are especially meaningful to Smoky and Margaret Bissell.
“We experienced, first-hand, the excellent, compassionate care that David received during his hospitalization at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center,” said Smoky Bissell. “Margaret and I are proud to honor him by supporting a facility that truly will reflect the world-class team caring for its patients – a team that grasps best practices, innovation and attention to detail.”
These were qualities that David shared and were crucial to their team’s success.
It is not uncommon for the Bissell family to name gifts in honor of those who have had a major influence in their lives. Those names can be found on programs, buildings and even on street signs in Ballantyne Corporate.
A longtime friend of Atrium Health, Smoky Bissell has had a major influence on the growth of the health system, from leading the campaign to build Levine Children’s Hospital, to providing significant support for cancer programs, Covid relief efforts, research and education.
Given Margaret and Smoky Bissell’s passion for education, an additional portion of their gift will support educational opportunities at the new Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist School of Medicine in Charlotte as well as Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.
“Smoky and Margaret have made a tremendous memorial gift that is both personal and transformative for this community,” said Hugh McColl, kick-off chair for the Giving Hope Campaign. “I hope this inspires others to step forward, honor loved ones and express gratitude for the care they have received.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.